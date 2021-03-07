MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns Sunday, gradual warming trend this week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Yesterday’s clouds and rain are a thing of the past. The area of low pressure that brought the gloomy Sunday has moved out into the Atlantic and is pulling the moisture with it.

The few clouds that are left are clearing out quickly this morning and temperatures are in the low 50s.

Expect abundant Sunshine throughout the entire day with temperatures warming up to near 71°. There will be a strong chilly breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight temperatures will cool off quickly under clear skies and with dry air in place. It will be a chilly start Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

High pressure will keep an abundance of sunshine in the forecast for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will gradually warm each afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 72° but by Thursday we hit 80°.

No rain is in the extended forecast with the next cold front arriving not until late next Sunday or Monday.