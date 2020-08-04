Bus driver injured during incident in Tampa; police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are trying to figure out how a HART bus driver ended up with a piece of glass in her neck during a commute in Tampa.
The incident happened near E. Osborne Avenue and N. 22nd Street Tuesday morning.
Police said a piece of glass went into the driver’s neck, but that she was conscious and breathing. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police plan to review surveillance video of the incident to see if any projectiles may have penetrated the bus window.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
