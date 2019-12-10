White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to listeria

Recalls

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

FDA

(WIAT & CNN) If you have any White Castle Frozen burgers sitting in your freezer, you may want to throw them out.

The company recalled several varieties due to possible listeria contamination.

Some of the packages include, 6 packs of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and jalapeno cheeseburgers. Also included in the recall are the larger 16 pack versions of hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

All of the products have best by dates of August 2020.

As of right now, there are no reports of any illnesses but you should not eat the sandwiches just to be safe.

The burgers sold are eligible for a refund for the affected products. The products are sold at Walmart and other grocery stores.

For more information visit: www.fda.gov/safety/recalls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss