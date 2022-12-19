TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recall of a product sold at Walmart has impacted 28 states due to a mislabeling issue.

InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc. is recalling Crispy Chicken with Almonds, as it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label.

People with allergies to shellfish could have an allergic reaction if the product is consumed.

No illnesses have been reported to InnovAsian to date.

The only products impacted are the following:

18.5 oz Crispy Chicken with Almonds

Lot: 22321-1 (lot code located on back panel – bottom right corner)

BBD 05-24-23 (best buy located on back panel – bottom right corner)

Carton UPC 695119120499 (UPC code located on right side panel)



“InnovAsian is working diligently with its retail customers in an effort to remove the potentially affected products from store shelves and from distribution,” according to the press release.

Florida was not impacted by the recall. You can find the full list of states where the product was recalled online.