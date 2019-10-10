Tip Top Poultry recall expands over Listeria concerns, Tampa Bay restaurant and grocery stores affected

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – If you have chicken in your fridge or freezer right now there’s a recall you need to know about that includes restaurants and grocery stores in Tampa Bay.

The original recall began last month.

Health officials say ready-to-eat chicken from Tip Top Poultry may be contaminated with listeria.

Now we know, that chicken may have ended up at Aldi stores in Florida as well as Louis Pappas Market locations in Lakeland and Tampa.

Tip Top poultry issued the recall last month and expanded it on Tuesday.

You’re going to want to look for produce by date from Jan. 21st through Sept. 24th.

So far no one has gotten sick however the U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s likely that eating any of this chicken will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

For a full list of stores affected click here.