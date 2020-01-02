Subaru recalls thousands of cars that could lose power while driving

(NBC) – Subaru has issued a recall on certain Crosstrek, Forester and Ascent vehicles.

2019 model year vehicles are subject to the recall. It stems from a problem with the aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation valve. The valve can separate, allowing the separated components to enter the engine and can make the engine stall.

The unexpected loss of power while driving can increase the risk of a crash.

Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the valve free of charge.

