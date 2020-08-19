Shrimp sold at Costco recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

(WFLA) – Types of shrimp sold at Costco have been recalled by the FDA due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1 lb, 1.5 lb and 2 lb retail bags, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The product was distributed nationwide from Feb. 2020 to mid-May 2020.

The brand names of the product are “Aqua Star Reserve,” “Censea,” “Fresh Market,” “Kirkland,” “Tops,” “Unistar” and “Wellsley Farms.”

The FDA listed UPC codes of the affected products on its website.

Cosco also reported affected UPC codes that would be carried in its stores.

To date, the FDA says there have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the cooked shrimp distributions.

