Recall issued for salads, sandwichs sold at Target, Fresh Market over Listeria concern

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Salads and sandwich products sold at Target and Fresh Market locations are being recalled over Listeria concerns.

The FDA says there are two brands they’re worried about right now and both are made by Elevation Foods, Archer Farms and Fresket.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad and now they’re trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime, here’s what is being recalled:

Archer Farms: Egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18

Fresket: Egg salad, tuna salad and thai lobster salad

No one has gotten sick yet but Listeria bacteria can be serious and even deadly for some people including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.