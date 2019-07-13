Recall issued for meatloaf product due to possible contamination from metal bits

Live Now
USDA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc., is recalling over 3,000 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf products that may be contaminated with materials such as broken metal bits.

According to the USDA, the frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20.

The recall includes 5-pound bags of Ada Valley Meatloaf Uncooked with a lot code of 17034 and a packaging date of 05-20-19 represented on the label.

The products also have an establishment number “EST. 10031” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For more information on the recall, check the USDA’s website.

