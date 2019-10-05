Recall issued for exercise resistance bands due to injury hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) – Fit For Life is recalling its Spri Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands due to an injury hazard.

The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike people.

There have been 10 reported incidents resulting in injuries.

About 95,000 of them were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from Aug. 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.

Consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact Fit For Life for a refund.

