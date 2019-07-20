Ragu pasta sauce recalled due to plastic threat

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the US has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
According to the FDA, no consumers have made complaints or have been injured.
Consumers are being asked to look for the cap code on the yellow Ragu jar cap as well as the “Best Use By” dates.
The recall includes the following sauces:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 1-800-328-7248.
For more information on the recall, please check the FDA’s website.