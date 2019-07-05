Pig ear dog treats sold in Florida being recalled over Salmonella concerns

(WPRI) — Pet Supplies Plus is recalling bulk pig ear products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in several states, including Florida. Other state where they were distributed include AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV.

Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 45 individuals in 13 states have been diagnosed with Salmonella-related illness to date. None of the cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.

The FDA says Salmonella can affect pets eating the products, as well as humans who handle them.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the FDA says. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, you’re encouraged to contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the product and discard it. Consumers who have further questions are welcome to contact the Pet Supplies Plus Neighbor Service team at 734-793- 6564 between Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST (excluding holidays).