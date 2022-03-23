TAMPA (WFLA) – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its blood pressure drug “Accuretic,” and two generic versions, over an impurity that could cause cancer.

Pfizer said it found elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that is common in water and food but can cause cancer if a person is exposed to high levels over a long period of time.

There haven’t been reports of any harm from taking the medication, but Pfizer is issuing the recall out of caution.

For a list of Pfizer recalled lots, click here.

People with the affected product may call (888) 843-0247 to return the product and get a reimbursement.