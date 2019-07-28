Over 76,000 pounds of catfish recalled, shipped to Florida and Georgia

TAMPA (WFLA) – Over 76,000 pounds of catfish were recalled after it failed to be re-inspected and because the fish were imported from countries ineligible to export catfish to the United States.

The recall was initiated by Premium Foods USA, Inc. after the catfish were shipped to several states including Florida and Georgia.

The fish were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar between March 26, 2018 and March 8, 2019, according to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.