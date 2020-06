SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 24: A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility June 24, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Livestock owners are experiencing a sharp increase in the price of corn-based animal feed as corn and soybean prices skyrocket due to an estimated 2 […]

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The US Department of Agriculture confirmed about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide.

The products have the establishment number “46841.”

According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, the meat might contain E. coli.

A detailed list of recalled products can be found here.