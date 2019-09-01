Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled after products deemed unfit for human consumption

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – American Beef Packers, Inc., is recalling over 24,000 pounds of raw beef products after they were deemed unfit for human consumption.

According to the USDA, 24,428 pounds of boneless beef, ribeye and sirloin products are being recalled after being distributed in commerce.

Below are the products included in the recall:

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT No. 110, BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT No. 110, BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT No. 25-110, BIN No. 84, LOT No. 110 and BIN No. 88

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190 and BT190821-1194

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT No. 24-110 and BIN No. 80

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169 and BT190821-1170

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204 and BT190821-1205

“AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719









All of the products should also have the establishment number “EST. 34741” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For more information on the beef recall, please visit the USDA’s website.