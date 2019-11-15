Nissan recalls over 394,000 cars due to fire hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) – Nissan is recalling more than 394,000 vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The car manufacturer is warning owners not to park the following vehicles in garages or close to their home:

2015 to 2018 Nissan Murano SUV

2016 to 2018 Nissan Maxima sedans

2017 to 2019 Nissan Pathfinders

Infiniti QX60

Nissan said an antilock brake pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn’t say if there had been any fires or injuries.

Some of the vehicles are being recalled for a second time.

In a 2018 recall, Nissan dealers inspected the vehicles and did not replace the pumps if fluid wasn’t leaking. Dealers now will replace the pumps on all of the vehicles.

Notices telling owners of the safety risk will be sent Dec. 2.

