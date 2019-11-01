Nestlé recalls cookie dough products over rubber contamination concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestlé is recalling a number of their ready-to-bake cookie dough products over concerns they may be contaminated with rubber pieces.

The company issued a voluntary recall of their ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs,” which were sold nationwide.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé said.

“Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products,” the company said in a statement. “We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue.

The following products have been recalled:

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Bars

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Tubs

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough “Chubs”

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Batch codes are located on the product packaging. For additional product information, click here.

Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs were not impacted by the recall.

If you bought the products listed above, do not prepare or consume them. You should throw them away instead.

Consumers with questions can contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

