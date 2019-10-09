IKEA recalls thousands of infant bibs due to potential choking hazard

(CNN) – IKEA has recalled 7,000 bibs that could become a choking hazard for babies.
The retailer says there are concerns that parts of the snap closure on their “Matvra” bibs can fall off.
The company received two reports of that happening, but no injuries were reported.
The bibs come two in a pack and are pink and blue. Other colors of simliar bibs are not at risk.
IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the bibs and return them to the store for a refund.
