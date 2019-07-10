Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi recalled due to potential choking hazard

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WKBN) – Several varieties of buns sold at national grocery retailers nationwide are being voluntarily recalled.

Flowers Foods said the recall is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced to the buns during production. Those pieces could pose a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed under several brand names in several states, including Florida. The affected buns were sold under brand names including Great Value, 7-Eleven, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.

The buns should not be eaten. If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund.

No related injuries or illnesses were reported.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

