TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ford is recalling 108,000 cars in order to fix to a problem that is stopping seat belts from working during a crash.

The recall covers certain 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars.

The vehicles’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to the heat and may not be able to hold people back during an accident.

Ford said it is aware of the one injury linked to this problem.