FDA warns pregnant mothers of heartburn medication Zantac

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning pregnant women about a popular heartburn medication.

Zantac has been recalled.

Several stores are pulling Zantac and its generic store brand after warnings by the FDA.

The FDA said a substance in the medicine contains traces of an impurity that could cause cancer.

It’s the same reason blood pressure medications were recalled earlier this year.

The new health scare has moms to be worried.

Zantac is one of the few medications approved for pregnant women to take.

Retailers are suspending sales after the FDA found traces of a cancer-causing substance.

Prescription, over the counter and generic versions of the drug are coming off the shelves as well.

Although the FDA is warning mothers about the drug, they’re not recommending patients stop taking it, which is creating confusion.

Doctors said moms can take safe alternative medications such as Pepcid, Prilosec, and Tums.

