FDA: More high blood pressure medications recalled due to cancer risk

TAMPA (WJW) – Another drug has been added to a recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling several batches of Losartan Potassium tablets, the FDA announced Thursday.

Losartan is reportedly used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.

The recall states that “trace amounts” of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid, which is a known carcinogen, have been found in the medication, as well as several others that were recalled last year.

The FDA warns that patients using any of the drugs included in the recall should contact their doctor before stopping the use of Losartan completely.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-409-10

Batch No.: 4DU2E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-115-90

Batch No.: 4DU3E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-115-10

Batch No.: 4DU3D018

Expiration: 02/28/2021

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-116-90

Batch No.: BEF7D051

Expiration: 11/30/2020

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-118-90

Batch No.: 4P04D007

Expiration: 07/31/2020

Anyone with questions regarding the recall or who wants to report an adverse reaction to the drug is asked to contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at (800) 912-9561.