Eye drops sold at CVS being recalled over sterility concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several different eye products sold at CVS stores are being recalled over concerns the products may not be sterile.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall last week of more than 30 different CVS Health branded eye drops and eye ointments. The products were sold over-the-counter. The recall only impacts products with a specific lot number and expiration date.
“Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance.”
The FDA says the recall is a precautionary measure. No reports of adverse reactions to the products have been reported.
The following products are being recalled:
Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|SEI
|5/21
|06/20/2018
|SGC
|7/21
|08/31/2018
|QGB
|07/19
|09/06/2016
|QID
|09/19
|11/11/2016
|RJC
|10/20
|10/26/2017
|RCJ
|03/20
|05/20/2017
|RCB
|03/20
|03/24/2017
|TCJ
|03/22
|06/03/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17196
|08/19
|10/13/2017
|17192
|09/19
|11/14/2017
|17355
|11/19
|12/22/2017
|18024
|01/20
|02/27/2018
|18036
|02/20
|03/26/2018
|18237
|09/20
|10/31/2018
|18293
|12/20
|12/27/2018
|18105
|04/20
|06/06/2018
|18179
|07/20
|08/08/2018
|19040
|2/21
|03/26/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17222
|07/19
|09/28/2017
|17386
|12/19
|01/15/2018
|19018
|01/21
|03/14/2019
|18016
|01/20
|02/19/2018
|18181
|07/20
|08/27/2018
|18104
|04/20
|06/08/2018
|19018
|1/21
|06/04/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17215
|07/19
|08/23/2017
|17239
|08/19
|01/02/2018
|18081
|03/21
|04/25/2018
|18207
|08/20
|09/04/2018
|18274
|11/21
|11/27/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17277
|09/19
|10/20/2017
|18006
|01/20
|02/22/2018
|18098
|04/21
|02/04/2019
|18006
|1/20
|05/30/2018
|19057
|02/22
|03/29/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RGF
|07/19
|08/10/29017
|RHN
|08/19
|09/29/2017
|RIH
|09/19
|10/30/2017
|RJP
|10/19
|11/30/2017
|RKN
|11/19
|12/11/2017
|SDC
|04/20
|05/10/18
|SFC
|06/20
|06/28/18
|SFJ
|06/20
|07/25/18
|SGI
|07/20
|09/18/18
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RGF
|07/19
|08/10/2017
|RHN
|08/19
|09/29/2017
|RIH
|09/19
|10/23/2017
|RJP
|10/19
|11/30/2017
|RKN
|11/19
|12/11/2017
|SDC
|04/20
|05/10/2018
|SFC
|06/20
|06//28/2018
|SFJ
|06/20
|07/25/2018
|SGI
|07/20
|10/09/2018
|SKF
|11/20
|01/04/2019
|TAE
|01/21
|01/04/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|SEI
|5/20
|06/20/2018
|TAK
|01/21
|02/28/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17238
|08/19
|10/24/2017
|18094
|4/20
|8/10/2018
|19058
|02/21
|03/25/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RJK
|10/19
|12/21/2017
|SBJ
|2/20
|03/12/2018
|SFG
|6/20
|07/19/2018
|SHI
|8/20
|11/06/2018
|SLB
|12/20
|02/01/2019
|TCM
|03/21
|04/30/2019
|TDC
|4/21
|03/20/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|SAS
|1/21
|08/9/2018
|SIA
|9/21
|02/28/2019
|SFE
|6/21
|11/14/2018
|SFE
|6/21
|11/14/2018
|SIA
|9/21
|02/28/2019
|RIE
|9/20
|01/9/2018
|REH
|5/20
|07/17/2018
|RAD
|1/20
|05/4/2017
|TAH
|01/22
|03/11/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19087
|3/21
|04/26/2019
|17289
|9/19
|12/19/2017
|19087
|03/21
|04/26/2019
|18122
|5/20
|11/19/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|19087
|03/21
|05/29/2019
|18122
|5/20
|11/19/2018
|17289
|9/19
|04/20/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17223
|07/19
|09/26/2017
|17297
|10/19
|11/17/2017
|18017
|01/20
|02/05/2018
|18018
|01/20
|02/21/2018
|18065
|03/21
|06/08/2018
|18213
|08/20
|09/11/18
|18247
|10/21
|11/01/18
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17296
|10/19
|07/23/2017
|18094
|04/20
|05/11/2018
|18206
|08/20
|09/06/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|QHI
|08/19
|11/18/2016
|QJG
|10/19
|12/6/2016
|RBA
|02/20
|03/08/2017
|RCF
|03/20
|04/11/2017
|RCM
|03/20
|04/28/2017
|RDJ
|04/20
|06/01/2017
|RFA
|06/20
|06/20/2017
|RHI
|08/20
|09/28/2017
|RJI
|10/20
|11/16/2017
|RKG
|11/20
|12/08/2017
|SBF
|2/21
|06/6/2018
|SDD
|04/21
|05/23/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|QHF
|08/19
|10/20/2016
|QHI
|08/19
|11/10/2016
|QLA
|12/19
|01/05/2017
|RBA
|02/20
|03/07/2017
|RCF
|03/20
|04/11/2017
|RCM
|03/20
|04/28/2017
|RDJ
|04/20
|06/01/2017
|RFA
|06/20
|06/21/2017
|RHI
|08/20
|09/28/2017
|RJI
|10/20
|11/16/2017
|RKG
|11/20
|01/02/2018
|RLE
|12/20
|01/02/2018
|SAE
|01/21
|02/14/2018
|SBF
|02/21
|04/11/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RJM
|10/19
|11/22/2017
|RIA
|09/19
|10/04/2017
|SAN
|01/20
|02/22/2018
|SFF
|06/20
|08/02/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17285
|09/19
|01/03/2018
|18067
|03/20
|05/02/2018
|18205
|08/20
|08/30/2018
|18067
|3/20
|05/03/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RIN
|09/19
|10/23/2017
|RKP
|11/19
|01/02/2018
|SAR
|01/20
|03/07/2018
|SCG
|03/20
|04/17/2018
|SED
|5/20
|06/07/2018
|SLC
|12/20
|01/18/2019
|TBE
|02/21
|04/01/2019
|TBL
|02/21
|05/15/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|RHD
|08/19
|08/29/2017
|RIF
|09/19
|10/17/2017
|RIN
|09/19
|10/23/2017
|RKP
|11/19
|01/08/2018
|SAR
|01/20
|02/21/2018
|SCG
|03/20
|04/17/2018
|SED
|5/20
|06/7/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17214
|07/19
|09/29/2017
|18002
|1/20
|11/14/2018
|18113
|5/20
|02/4/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|16267
|10/19
|11/07/2016
|18096
|04/21
|08/01/2018
|18301
|12/21
|12/27/2018
|18096
|4/21
|06/14/2018
|18301
|12/21
|12/27/2018
|17371
|12/20
|01/19/2018
|17158
|6/20
|06/26/2017
|17025
|1/20
|04/21/2017
|17015
|1/20
|02/08/2017
|19103
|04/22
|06/03/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17291
|9/19
|12/15/2017
|17385
|12/19
|07/10/2018
|18118
|5/20
|09/18/2018
|18266
|10/20
|12/11/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17291
|9/19
|12/19/2017
|17385
|12/19
|03/23/2018
|18118
|5/20
|08/17/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|17251
|8/19
|09/05/2017
|17269
|9/19
|11/09/17
|17360
|12/19
|01/10/2018
|18012
|1/20
|04/20/2018
|18106
|4/20
|05/24/2018
|18275
|11/20
|12/05/2018
|18275
|11/20
|12/06/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|18229
|9/21
|10/12/18
|18031
|1/21
|04/10/2018
|17131
|5/20
|06/19/2017
|17059
|3/20
|06/20/2017
|17008
|1/20
|02/01/2017
|19056
|03/22
|05/01/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|18229
|9/21
|11/02/2018
|18229
|9/21
|06/04/2019
|19056
|03/22
|04/17/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|18043
|2/20
|03/16/2018
|18115
|5/20
|08/06/2018
|18300
|12/20
|02/01/2019
|18116
|5/20
|02/01/2019
|18115
|5/20
|06/11/2018
|18044
|2/20
|05/30/2018
|18043
|2/20
|03/16/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
|QHE
|08/19
|11/11/2016
|QJD
|10/19
|01/16/2017
If you have any questions about the recall, you can find the contact information for Ailtaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the FDA website.