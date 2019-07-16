Eye drops sold at CVS being recalled over sterility concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several different eye products sold at CVS stores are being recalled over concerns the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall last week of more than 30 different CVS Health branded eye drops and eye ointments. The products were sold over-the-counter. The recall only impacts products with a specific lot number and expiration date.

“Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance.”

The FDA says the recall is a precautionary measure. No reports of adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

The following products are being recalled:

Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SEI 5/21 06/20/2018 SGC 7/21 08/31/2018 QGB 07/19 09/06/2016 QID 09/19 11/11/2016 RJC 10/20 10/26/2017 RCJ 03/20 05/20/2017 RCB 03/20 03/24/2017 TCJ 03/22 06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17196 08/19 10/13/2017 17192 09/19 11/14/2017 17355 11/19 12/22/2017 18024 01/20 02/27/2018 18036 02/20 03/26/2018 18237 09/20 10/31/2018 18293 12/20 12/27/2018 18105 04/20 06/06/2018 18179 07/20 08/08/2018 19040 2/21 03/26/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17222 07/19 09/28/2017 17386 12/19 01/15/2018 19018 01/21 03/14/2019 18016 01/20 02/19/2018 18181 07/20 08/27/2018 18104 04/20 06/08/2018 19018 1/21 06/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17215 07/19 08/23/2017 17239 08/19 01/02/2018 18081 03/21 04/25/2018 18207 08/20 09/04/2018 18274 11/21 11/27/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17277 09/19 10/20/2017 18006 01/20 02/22/2018 18098 04/21 02/04/2019 18006 1/20 05/30/2018 19057 02/22 03/29/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGF 07/19 08/10/29017 RHN 08/19 09/29/2017 RIH 09/19 10/30/2017 RJP 10/19 11/30/2017 RKN 11/19 12/11/2017 SDC 04/20 05/10/18 SFC 06/20 06/28/18 SFJ 06/20 07/25/18 SGI 07/20 09/18/18

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGF 07/19 08/10/2017 RHN 08/19 09/29/2017 RIH 09/19 10/23/2017 RJP 10/19 11/30/2017 RKN 11/19 12/11/2017 SDC 04/20 05/10/2018 SFC 06/20 06//28/2018 SFJ 06/20 07/25/2018 SGI 07/20 10/09/2018 SKF 11/20 01/04/2019 TAE 01/21 01/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SEI 5/20 06/20/2018 TAK 01/21 02/28/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17238 08/19 10/24/2017 18094 4/20 8/10/2018 19058 02/21 03/25/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RJK 10/19 12/21/2017 SBJ 2/20 03/12/2018 SFG 6/20 07/19/2018 SHI 8/20 11/06/2018 SLB 12/20 02/01/2019 TCM 03/21 04/30/2019 TDC 4/21 03/20/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SAS 1/21 08/9/2018 SIA 9/21 02/28/2019 SFE 6/21 11/14/2018 SAS 1/21 08/9/2018 SFE 6/21 11/14/2018 SIA 9/21 02/28/2019 RIE 9/20 01/9/2018 REH 5/20 07/17/2018 RAD 1/20 05/4/2017 TAH 01/22 03/11/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19087 3/21 04/26/2019 17289 9/19 12/19/2017 19087 03/21 04/26/2019 18122 5/20 11/19/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19087 03/21 05/29/2019 18122 5/20 11/19/2018 17289 9/19 04/20/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17223 07/19 09/26/2017 17297 10/19 11/17/2017 18017 01/20 02/05/2018 18018 01/20 02/21/2018 18065 03/21 06/08/2018 18213 08/20 09/11/18 18247 10/21 11/01/18

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17296 10/19 07/23/2017 18094 04/20 05/11/2018 18206 08/20 09/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHI 08/19 11/18/2016 QJG 10/19 12/6/2016 RBA 02/20 03/08/2017 RCF 03/20 04/11/2017 RCM 03/20 04/28/2017 RDJ 04/20 06/01/2017 RFA 06/20 06/20/2017 RHI 08/20 09/28/2017 RJI 10/20 11/16/2017 RKG 11/20 12/08/2017 SBF 2/21 06/6/2018 SDD 04/21 05/23/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHF 08/19 10/20/2016 QHI 08/19 11/10/2016 QLA 12/19 01/05/2017 RBA 02/20 03/07/2017 RCF 03/20 04/11/2017 RCM 03/20 04/28/2017 RDJ 04/20 06/01/2017 RFA 06/20 06/21/2017 RHI 08/20 09/28/2017 RJI 10/20 11/16/2017 RKG 11/20 01/02/2018 RLE 12/20 01/02/2018 SAE 01/21 02/14/2018 SBF 02/21 04/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RJM 10/19 11/22/2017 RIA 09/19 10/04/2017 SAN 01/20 02/22/2018 SFF 06/20 08/02/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17285 09/19 01/03/2018 18067 03/20 05/02/2018 18205 08/20 08/30/2018 18067 3/20 05/03/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RIN 09/19 10/23/2017 RKP 11/19 01/02/2018 SAR 01/20 03/07/2018 SCG 03/20 04/17/2018 SED 5/20 06/07/2018 SLC 12/20 01/18/2019 TBE 02/21 04/01/2019 TBL 02/21 05/15/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RHD 08/19 08/29/2017 RIF 09/19 10/17/2017 RIN 09/19 10/23/2017 RKP 11/19 01/08/2018 SAR 01/20 02/21/2018 SCG 03/20 04/17/2018 SED 5/20 06/7/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17214 07/19 09/29/2017 18002 1/20 11/14/2018 18113 5/20 02/4/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16267 10/19 11/07/2016 18096 04/21 08/01/2018 18301 12/21 12/27/2018 18096 4/21 06/14/2018 18301 12/21 12/27/2018 17371 12/20 01/19/2018 17158 6/20 06/26/2017 17025 1/20 04/21/2017 17015 1/20 02/08/2017 19103 04/22 06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17291 9/19 12/15/2017 17385 12/19 07/10/2018 18118 5/20 09/18/2018 18266 10/20 12/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17291 9/19 12/19/2017 17385 12/19 03/23/2018 18118 5/20 08/17/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17251 8/19 09/05/2017 17269 9/19 11/09/17 17360 12/19 01/10/2018 18012 1/20 04/20/2018 18106 4/20 05/24/2018 18275 11/20 12/05/2018 18275 11/20 12/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18229 9/21 10/12/18 18031 1/21 04/10/2018 17131 5/20 06/19/2017 17059 3/20 06/20/2017 17008 1/20 02/01/2017 19056 03/22 05/01/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18229 9/21 11/02/2018 18229 9/21 06/04/2019 19056 03/22 04/17/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18043 2/20 03/16/2018 18115 5/20 08/06/2018 18300 12/20 02/01/2019 18300 12/20 02/01/2019 18116 5/20 02/01/2019 18115 5/20 06/11/2018 18044 2/20 05/30/2018 18043 2/20 03/16/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHE 08/19 11/11/2016 QJD 10/19 01/16/2017

If you have any questions about the recall, you can find the contact information for Ailtaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the FDA website.