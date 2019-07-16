Live Now
Eye drops sold at CVS being recalled over sterility concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several different eye products sold at CVS stores are being recalled over concerns the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall last week of more than 30 different CVS Health branded eye drops and eye ointments. The products were sold over-the-counter. The recall only impacts products with a specific lot number and expiration date.

“Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance.”

The FDA says the recall is a precautionary measure. No reports of adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

The following products are being recalled:

Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
SEI5/2106/20/2018
SGC7/2108/31/2018
QGB07/1909/06/2016
QID09/1911/11/2016
RJC10/2010/26/2017
RCJ03/2005/20/2017
RCB03/2003/24/2017
TCJ03/2206/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1719608/1910/13/2017
1719209/1911/14/2017
1735511/1912/22/2017
1802401/2002/27/2018
1803602/2003/26/2018
1823709/2010/31/2018
1829312/2012/27/2018
1810504/2006/06/2018
1817907/2008/08/2018
190402/2103/26/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1722207/1909/28/2017
1738612/1901/15/2018
1901801/2103/14/2019
1801601/2002/19/2018
1818107/2008/27/2018
1810404/2006/08/2018
190181/2106/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1721507/1908/23/2017
1723908/1901/02/2018
1808103/2104/25/2018
1820708/2009/04/2018
1827411/2111/27/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1727709/1910/20/2017
1800601/2002/22/2018
1809804/2102/04/2019
180061/2005/30/2018
1905702/2203/29/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RGF07/1908/10/29017
RHN08/1909/29/2017
RIH09/1910/30/2017
RJP10/1911/30/2017
RKN11/1912/11/2017
SDC04/2005/10/18
SFC06/2006/28/18
SFJ06/2007/25/18
SGI07/2009/18/18

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RGF07/1908/10/2017
RHN08/1909/29/2017
RIH09/1910/23/2017
RJP10/1911/30/2017
RKN11/1912/11/2017
SDC04/2005/10/2018
SFC06/2006//28/2018
SFJ06/2007/25/2018
SGI07/2010/09/2018
SKF11/2001/04/2019
TAE01/2101/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
SEI5/2006/20/2018
TAK01/2102/28/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1723808/1910/24/2017
180944/208/10/2018
1905802/2103/25/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RJK10/1912/21/2017
SBJ2/2003/12/2018
SFG6/2007/19/2018
SHI8/2011/06/2018
SLB12/2002/01/2019
TCM03/2104/30/2019
TDC4/2103/20/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
SAS1/2108/9/2018
SIA9/2102/28/2019
SFE6/2111/14/2018
SAS1/2108/9/2018
SFE6/2111/14/2018
SIA9/2102/28/2019
RIE9/2001/9/2018
REH5/2007/17/2018
RAD1/2005/4/2017
TAH01/2203/11/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
190873/2104/26/2019
172899/1912/19/2017
1908703/2104/26/2019
181225/2011/19/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1908703/2105/29/2019
181225/2011/19/2018
172899/1904/20/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1722307/1909/26/2017
1729710/1911/17/2017
1801701/2002/05/2018
1801801/2002/21/2018
1806503/2106/08/2018
1821308/2009/11/18
1824710/2111/01/18

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1729610/1907/23/2017
1809404/2005/11/2018
1820608/2009/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHI08/1911/18/2016
QJG10/1912/6/2016
RBA02/2003/08/2017
RCF03/2004/11/2017
RCM03/2004/28/2017
RDJ04/2006/01/2017
RFA06/2006/20/2017
RHI08/2009/28/2017
RJI10/2011/16/2017
RKG11/2012/08/2017
SBF2/2106/6/2018
SDD04/2105/23/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHF08/1910/20/2016
QHI08/1911/10/2016
QLA12/1901/05/2017
RBA02/2003/07/2017
RCF03/2004/11/2017
RCM03/2004/28/2017
RDJ04/2006/01/2017
RFA06/2006/21/2017
RHI08/2009/28/2017
RJI10/2011/16/2017
RKG11/2001/02/2018
RLE12/2001/02/2018
SAE01/2102/14/2018
SBF02/2104/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RJM10/1911/22/2017
RIA09/1910/04/2017
SAN01/2002/22/2018
SFF06/2008/02/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1728509/1901/03/2018
1806703/2005/02/2018
1820508/2008/30/2018
180673/2005/03/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RIN09/1910/23/2017
RKP11/1901/02/2018
SAR01/2003/07/2018
SCG03/2004/17/2018
SED5/2006/07/2018
SLC12/2001/18/2019
TBE02/2104/01/2019
TBL02/2105/15/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
RHD08/1908/29/2017
RIF09/1910/17/2017
RIN09/1910/23/2017
RKP11/1901/08/2018
SAR01/2002/21/2018
SCG03/2004/17/2018
SED5/2006/7/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1721407/1909/29/2017
180021/2011/14/2018
181135/2002/4/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
1626710/1911/07/2016
1809604/2108/01/2018
1830112/2112/27/2018
180964/2106/14/2018
1830112/2112/27/2018
1737112/2001/19/2018
171586/2006/26/2017
170251/2004/21/2017
170151/2002/08/2017
1910304/2206/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
172919/1912/15/2017
1738512/1907/10/2018
181185/2009/18/2018
1826610/2012/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
172919/1912/19/2017
1738512/1903/23/2018
181185/2008/17/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
172518/1909/05/2017
172699/1911/09/17
1736012/1901/10/2018
180121/2004/20/2018
181064/2005/24/2018
1827511/2012/05/2018
1827511/2012/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
182299/2110/12/18
180311/2104/10/2018
171315/2006/19/2017
170593/2006/20/2017
170081/2002/01/2017
1905603/2205/01/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
182299/2111/02/2018
182299/2106/04/2019
1905603/2204/17/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
180432/2003/16/2018
181155/2008/06/2018
1830012/2002/01/2019
1830012/2002/01/2019
181165/2002/01/2019
181155/2006/11/2018
180442/2005/30/2018
180432/2003/16/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot NumberExpiration DateManufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHE08/1911/11/2016
QJD10/1901/16/2017

If you have any questions about the recall, you can find the contact information for Ailtaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the FDA website.

