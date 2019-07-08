Disney recalls Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

TAMPA (WFLA) – A heads up for parents as a plush toy from the hit movie Toy Story 4 has been recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

80,000 11″ Forky Plush toys was recalled after the “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Although no incidents have been reported consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location,Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

If you have any questions you are asked to call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com