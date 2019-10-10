Blue Bell recalls ice cream due to possible foreign object

(CNN) – If you have any Blue Bell ice cream in your freezer, be sure to check the production date before you eat it.

Blue Bell is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream, which was made in a plant in Sylacauga, Alabama on Aug. 26.

The FDA’s website says broken off pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product.

As a result, the company is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made there that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages with the production code 08-26-21-222. The affected product was distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For more information about the recall, click here.

LATEST STORIES: