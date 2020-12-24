5 brands of Excedrin recalled, bottles could have hole in bottom

(WFLA/NBC) – Company GlaxoSmithKline is recalling five brands of Excedrin headache medication.
According to the company, the medicine is being recalled because the bottles can have a hole in the bottom, which could give children easy access to the pills.

The recall impacts more than 430,000 bottles.

The products involved in the recall include:

  • Execredin Migrane Caplets
  • Excedrin Migraine Gel-tabs
  • Excedrin Extra Strangth Caplets
  • Excedrin PM Headache Caplets
  • Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets

The products contain aspirin and acetaminophen, which are required to be in child-resistant packaging.

If you have one of these products and there is a hole in the bottle, keep it out of the reach of children, then contact GlaxoSmithKline for information on how to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product and receive a full refund.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Relations can be reached at 800-468-7746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by going online.

