TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side has learned Progressive is not renewing 100,000 Florida home insurance policies — half of the company’s business in the state, according to the Insurance Information Institute or III.

Progressive says non-renewal notices will start to hit mailboxes in December. And even if you’re not getting dropped, you might be getting some bad news, as Investigator Mahsa Saeidi found out.

Beth Moran, a resident of Sarasota, has a policy is with “Progressive Home,” and just received a renewal offer.

She just found out that her insurance premium is increasing by more than $2,000.

“I called my friend Bobby in Costa Rica and I said maybe it’s time to get out of here,” Beth said.

Over the past two years, Beth has watched her premium more than double, going from about $2,621 in November 2021 to $5,621 today.

“I called up and I said, ‘What is this about?'” Beth recalled. “They said ‘Well your home is old, and it might need a new roof at some point,’ I said but it doesn’t need a new roof now, and I’ve never had a claim.”

Florida has tried to tackle the state’s insurance crisis. Last year, they had two special legislative sessions. The reforms did make the market less volatile, but lawmakers did not cap rates. All along, they’ve claimed that rates will go down, eventually.

“We believe that hopefully within a yr or so, your property insurance rates will go down & if they don’t there will be hell to pay,” State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo promised during a news conference in February.

So, will rates go down in five months or will there be hell to pay? And what will that look like?

On Monday, 8 On Your Side contacted Passidomo’s office to find out the plan. We are waiting to hear back.

“I felt so powerless really I did, so I’m really glad you answered me,” said Beth.

In the meantime, Floridians are still getting dropped or facing big premium hikes.

“I think it’s important to bring this to the attention of the powers that be, whoever they might be, I don’t know who is in charge of all these things, that we’re struggling.”

Jeff Sibel, a Progressive spokesman told 8 On Your Side they’re dropping some policies to rebalance their exposure in the state, but they are not leaving Florida.

He gave 8 On Your Side the following statement:

“While we know these changes are not welcome news for those that are directly affected, we’re encouraged by and grateful for the work of Florida state officials who recently helped enact needed legislative reforms that are stabilizing the insurance business environment and encouraging new carriers to enter the market.

We’ve been able to identify a current property carrier, Loggerhead Reciprocal Interinsurance Exchange, in which we have entered into an agreement with to offer replacement policies to affected policyholders of our rebalancing decision subject to their underwriting and financial standards.

The actions we’re taking are necessary to ensure that we can continue to write business in Florida in a meaningful way—and we expect these actions will better position us to build a stronger, more stable, and more competitive Progressive Home business for consumers and independent agents in the long run.”

