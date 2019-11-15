Problems with customer service persist with SunPass

Customer told, no one can help her.

TAMPA (WFLA)- Hallie Althaver of Tampa doesn’t drive the Leroy Selmon Expressway all that often.

Hallie Althaver has a transponder in her vehicle but ended up in collections.

So when she received a bill from the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority’s collection agency for $55 dollars with no explanation, she was confused.

“I tried to reach out to someone at the collection agency, you can’t speak to a human,” Althaver said.

So she turned to SunPass.

“I spoke to two ladies there who assured me there was absolutely nothing they could do to help,” Hallie added.

For whatever reason, scanners on the toll road, failed to read Hallie’s transponder.

A new plate on her car didn’t match the plate on file with her SunPass account.

In that case, a camera takes a picture, then Toll-By-Plate billed her, plus she got hit with administrative fees.

According to Althaver, she never received two invoices the state contends it mailed.

The notice from the collection agency did not explain what the charges were for.

Since the toll road’s equipment failed to read her transponder, she asked that her toll charges be taken out of her SunPass account.

“They just said once it goes to a collection agency it’s out of their hands,” Hallie explained.

Customer complaints about SunPass billing and service skyrocketed ever since the Florida Department of Transportation handed over the keys to a new contractor, Conduent, last year.

Going nowhere fast, Hallie contacted 8 On Your Side. So we reached out to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

“So I got a call this morning from a representative of SunPass,” Hallie told 8 On Your Side.

Hallie learned those bills SunPass supposedly sent, were kicked back to SunPass, but it sent her to collections anyway.

After our call, SunPassthen matched her new plate to her old transponder, and waved all administrative fees.

“My bill went from $55 dollars to $17 dollars,” Hallie explained. “This wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for 8 On Your Side.

A word to the wise, if you have a fairly new plate on your vehicle, your SunPass account won’t reflect that, unless you update it.

If you know of something that you think should be investigated call our 8 On Your Side Helpline at 1 800 338-0808.

Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com

