TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office went undercover in the investigation of a paramedic implicated in the theft of narcotics from the fire department.

Michael J. Reyer, 42, resigned last July the day after he was placed on administrative leave following Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue’s internal investigation into the “suspected theft of multiple narcotics,” according to a letter to Reyer from Chief Dennis Jones.

Documents obtained in an 8 On Your Side records request indicate the offense allegedly occurred between July 19, 2021 and July 26, 2021 and involved “undercover personnel.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Crystal Clark said she could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

Attempts to contact Reyer for comment have thus far been unsuccessful. Current Department of Health records show Reyer’s paramedic license is active without any disciplinary action or public complaints. He is also a licensed nurse with an unblemished DOH record.

According to Hillsborough Fire and Rescue controlled substance protocol, rescue vehicles carry containers of eight types of drugs, including morphine and fentanyl. Sheriff’s office documents indicate the value of the drugs involved in the investigation is $305, but there is no indication of what drugs are involved.

The protocol includes several safeguards to department narcotics.

An “inventory will be conducted in a face-to-face manner” during crew changes, according to the policy. If a drug “is discovered to be missing or appears to have been tampered with,” immediate notification to department officers is required.

The Reyer case has now been open for about nine months, but Clark did not offer a timeframe for when it might be concluded.

In an unrelated case, federal agents investigated Jacksonville nurse Monique Carter starting in late September. Court documents state Carter admitted “she had been removing injectable fentanyl from syringes and replacing the drug with saline.” She then glued the caps back on the containers to cover up the crime, investigators said.

Carter pleaded guilty on Friday and is awaiting sentencing.