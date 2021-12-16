Piney Point well-drilling could start next week after no objections filed against now-approved permit

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadline to file petitions against a permit for what some consider a dangerous option to drain Piney Point came and went without any objectors, clearing a key hurdle for drilling to start for an injection well.

A March breach in the defunct facility’s southern fertilizer stack prompted the state to allow more than 200 million gallons of wastewater to be discharged into the bay last Spring.

State-contracted biologists have said there was no clear, scientific connection between the release and the summer’s red tide, but critics insist the nitrogen-rich water fueled the bloom.

Florida Department of Environmental Planning (FDEP) spokesperson Alexandra Kutchta said since no petitions were filed “the department may now proceed with final agency action on the permit.” The permit was officially approved Thursday morning.

A DEP news release indicated more than 7,300 public comments about the permit submitted to the agency.

Court-approved Piney Point Receiver Herb Donica said the drilling rigs are already set up across the street from the stacks and that he has been told the drilling would start “real soon.”

“I would say probably before Christmas but that’s just a wild guess,” Donica said in an email.

Donica has said he expects the water injection process into the 3,300-foot deep well could start by June.

Jaclyn Lopez, the Florida director for the Center For Biological Diversity, said her organization favored reverse osmosis over the deep well.

“We are hopeful Manatee County will not rush to push this toxic waste underground and instead will facilitate testing, treatment and safe disposal of all of the water and materials at Piney Point to ensure the public and environment are protected from its harm,” Lopez said.

Lopez said one potential reason for a lack of petitions is litigating this type of issue through the Florida Department of Administrative Hearings can be “prohibitively expensive.”

According to permit filings, the well would have a maximum injection rate of 2,813 gallons per minute but according to Donica, it will still take several years to close and cap the eyesore followed by decades of monitoring the area.

8 On Your Side is tracking down more details on this development and will have more details tonight.