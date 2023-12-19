Video above from previous coverage: Body cam video shows Florida deputy release driver after deadly hit-and-run

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy who released a driver from a traffic stop after a deadly hit-and-run in July has resigned, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Junior Lewis resigned while under administrative investigation, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri confirmed Tuesday to 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi.

The internal investigation found that Lewis had “failed to take any action to investigate an extensively damaged vehicle and its driver, who was displaying obvious signs of impairment and the vehicle had obviously been involved in a recent crash,” according to a memo.

That traffic stop happened just 12 minutes after a bicyclist was hit. The driver took off. The bicyclist, William Rothey, 37, died.

According to court documents obtained by Saeidi, the deputy didn’t know there had been a hit-and-run until “after he concluded his traffic stop.”

Just a couple of minutes after stopping the women, it appears the deputy turned off his body camera. Lewis had the driver and the passenger switch seats before they were allowed to leave, according to the memo.

“Deputy Lewis failed to check the driver for warrants and failed to verify that the passenger had a valid driver license before letting them drive off,” the document reads.

The memo says Lewis provided misleading information or left out details about the traffic stop during an interview. Lewis denied not being truthful.

Gualtieri said that had Lewis not resigned, he would’ve been terminated.

“By failing to take any investigative action during the traffic stop and allowing the driver to leave, Deputy Lewis hindered the driver from being immediately charged with DUI manslaughter,” the memo reads.

The matter has been referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission to consider any possible actions against Lewis’ law enforcement certification, according to the document.

The woman who was pulled over has been charged in connection with Rothey’s death and turned herself in more than 24 hours after the crash.

