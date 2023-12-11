

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) —In the weeks following the missing person case involving Gabby Petito, her parents still had hope their daughter was alive when they made their first public statement.



It was Sept. 14, 2021, and Petito’s family had just reported her missing. On the same day, Brian Laundrie’s parents allowed their attorney Steven Bertolino to make a statement.

“On behalf of the family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family,” part of the statement said.



Pat Reilly, the Petito’s attorney in their civil lawsuit against Bertolino and the Laundries, claims that statement was released even though they allegedly knew Petito would not come home alive.



“I just think it’s another brick in our foundation of showing that they knew that Gabby was deceased at the time they issued the statement,” Reilly said.

(The Moab Police Department via AP)

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, were in the process of driving through U.S. national parks for her travel blog when she was strangled. Her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11, 2021 and her remains were found in Jackson County, Wyoming about a week later.

Reilly said during a recent deposition, Laundrie’s father recalled a conversation with his son on August 29, 2021 about two days after Petito was allegedly murdered and two weeks before that first public statement.

According to a motion to compell Bertolino to testify, Christopher Laundrie said under oath that his son was “frantic, [and] stated that Gabrielle Petito was “gone.”” Laundrie testified his son asked him “to get him a lawyer.”

In their motion, the Petito’s are asking the judge to rule against Bertolino’s claim that attorney-client privilege allows him to refuse to disclose information he learned from Laundrie about Petito.

The Laundries’ attorney and Bertolino chose not to comment about the motion.

According to the Petito’s motion, the attorney-client privilege was “waived by the client” after he voluntarily included a confession in his suicide note found near his body in October of 2021

“Clearly, Brian Laundrie had no expectation of privacy in authorizing a confession and leaving it in his backpack to be found following his death,” the motion states.

The motion argues that Bertolino “cannot assert the attorney-client privilege and refuse to answer questions about what Brian Laundrie told him” about the murder.

Reilly said allegations that the Laundries and Bertolino created hope with statements they knew were false is a key element of the Petito’s case.

“If their hope level was at one point and then there’s a statement made that elevates it, it gives them even more hope,” Reilly said. “The fall when they find out she’s not alive is even greater.”

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for next week and the trial is expected to start next May.



