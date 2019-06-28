Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A peeping Tom is on the loose in Brandon – and this guy is bold.

He strikes during the day. He goes back to the same spot over and over. He’s been caught on camera and video by people who work nearby.

He’s even been confronted by a business owner, Missy Duncan. She was shocked when she locked eyes with him as he looked through her window one day.

While Missy loves seeing clients at her popular permanent make-up studio, Missy’s Ink, there’s one thing she doesn’t want to see – a stranger’s face watching her through the blinds.

It’s happened three times in recent months, and Missy has told him not to come back. She’s warned him, even chased him down in front of her studio at 1104 Parsons in Brandon.

When she finally confronted him face-to-face, she thought he’d listen. But there’s no stopping this guy. He came right back.

Now, Missy says enough is enough.

“I want to be able to come into work and do my job and feel safe. I want my clients to feel safe and I just want to know he’s going his way and leaving me alone,” Missy told 8 on your Side.

She’s also gotten law enforcement involved. She called the Hillsborough County Sheriff‘s Office to report him and met with a deputy at her studio. Detectives are currently working on the case and keeping an eye out for this guy.

Missy just wants him caught.

“It really did freak me out because you never know. So, I usually have my stun gun and I’m ready,” she explained. “I don’t understand what he wants to see. I’m just here working hard doing my job. There’s nothing to steal unless he wants to steal ink. I don’t want him to come back.”