Pasco Sheriff’s Office hands to prosecutors a dental cleaning case that turned deadly

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirms it forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office, its investigation into the death of Tommy Myers.

Tommy, a 39-year-old special needs patient, stopped breathing during a September 2014 dental cleaning at Grand Dentistry in New Port Richey.

He died with days.

A Department of Health investigation determined that Dr. Veronica Thompson made several mistakes treating Tommy, including giving him 4 times the amount of sedative normally given to a healthy adult patient.

Thompson’s attorney told the Board of Dentistry she is under criminal investigation.

