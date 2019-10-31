Pasco returned disturbed custodian with troubled past to elementary school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several parents of children who attend Connerton Elementary school in Land O’ Lakes are angry.
Earlier this month, Pasco County deputies say custodian Alec Roarks pulled out a 6 to 10-inch knife and stabbed himself in the chest and stomach at least twice.
Body camera video shows several employees trying to hold Roarks down as emergency crews arrived.
At one point in the video, he is screaming, “Kill me, kill me.”
Roarks is also seen trying to bite deputies who are assisting paramedics. He sobs, apologizes, screams, grunts and says “I can’t stop.”
The video is disturbing.
What’s even more frightening to parents is the Pasco School District placed Roarks back in Connerton after another bizarre episode in December, for which he was taken into protective custody. 8 On Your Side spoke with several parents who voiced their concerns to us but declined to be interviewed on camera for fear of retaliation against their children.
“The information I got was that he had overdosed,” district spokesperson Linda Cobbe said.
Employees found Roarks in a kindergarten classroom after school. Pasco suspended him for three days.
The school district contends Roarks was never a threat to children at Connerton, that he was subdued quickly.
