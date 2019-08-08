Pasco couple claims contractor owes them $100K for work he didn’t do

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After signing a contract in August 2018 and paying contractor Danny Musgrove more than $110,000, Brenda Digeon expected the house she paid Musgrove to build would either be complete or well on its way.

Brenda Digeon is out big money after contractor Danny Musgrove was a no-show.



Musgrove put in some footers for the foundation and hasn’t been seen for months.

Brenda says law enforcement tells her this is a civil matter.

Her lawyer, Candice Colucci, contends what Mr. Musgrove did to the Digeons is far more than civil.

“At the end of the day, the question is did you use $110,000 that was given to you for that property?” Ms. Colucci said.

This is what Danny Musgrove left Brenda Digeon with after receiving $110,000



According to Ms. Colucci, prosecutors need to take a good look at Musgrove and his company, DRAC Construction.

