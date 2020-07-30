Pasco County man gets speeding ticket from state he says he’s never been to

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Imagine getting a speeding ticket from out-of-state. You prove that you were not there but, despite that, the state still wants to take action against you.

It happened to a Pasco County man and, as 8 On Your Side found, he might have even bigger problems than that ticket.

“I got a letter through Tallahassee saying that my license was going to get suspended,” said Orlando Vasquez.

Vasquez’s license is his livelihood. The 41-year-old owns an auto transport company. Now, authorities in two states want him off the road.

“It is stressful,” said Vazquez.

The reason? An unpaid speeding ticket out of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

“First thought was, (I’ve) never been to Massachusetts,” said Vasquez.

But it’s right there in black and white in a ticket. Vasquez is accused of going 91 mph in a 55 mph zone on May 22, 2020.

“Where were you on May 22?” investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi asked him.

“Here, actually,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said he can prove it. Surveillance video shows Vasquez coming and going from his house in Florida on May 22, the day of the ticket.

“I don’t know what occurred,” said Vasquez. “I’m constantly on the phone just trying to talk to law enforcement.”

“I think he’s got some problems that are bigger than the license itself,” said identity theft expert Steve Weisman.

Weisman believes a criminal got a fake driver’s license in Vasquez’s name online to steal his identity.

“It can be a problem if someone is committing crimes using your name and jumping bail, that can affect you in a lot of ways,” said Weisman.

Vasquez is not only worried about a ticket, he’s concerned about avoiding jail.

The 41-year-old is jumping through hoops to report his identity as stolen. He has to explain his situation to the district attorney’s office, monitor his credit report and hope for the best.

“I’m doing this because…it should help other people if they’re going through the same situation, that’s the main thing,” said Vasquez.

So, here’s the good news: Law enforcement is now taking a second look at video in this case. Vasquez hopes the ticket will be dismissed.

If you have a story you’d like to share with investigator Mahsa Saeidi, send her an email: MSaeidi@WFLA.com

LATEST FROM 8 ON YOUR SIDE: