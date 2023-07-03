PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pamela Hardy finally has her sideyard back – after AmeriGas picked up its propane tank. It only took a year – and a little Better Call Behnken intervention.

Hardy canceled her service last July but said she got the runaround about the tank. Sick of being stuck with it – and worried about the safety of it sitting in the yard – she called Better Call Behnken.

“I was told before that having a tank sitting here like this is very dangerous, and I should have it removed,” Hardy said, “Having it here is a hazard. And I am concerned. As it sits here, it could deteriorate.”

Hardy says when she calls AmeriGas, she’s told her account is closed. When she asks about the tank, she says she gets different answers.

Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to AmeriGas, going a little farther up the executive ladder. The tank is now gone.

“A few minutes before nine in the morning, they knocked on my door,” Hardy said, “Less than 20 minutes later, it was out and gone and they were driving out.”

“I’m so glad that you did get involved and it was done easy and over and done with. I’m glad you’re there to do things for us. Always Better Call Behnken when you have a problem.”