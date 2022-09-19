TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, a Florida judge will hear oral arguments in suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Hinkle of the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Each side has been given 30 minutes to address the court, according to a release sent by Warren.

The lawsuit claims DeSantis’ suspension violated Warren’s right to free speech under the U.S. Constitution and exceeded DeSantis’ authority as governor under Florida law.

It asks a judge to compel the governor to cancel the suspension, put Warren back in office and prohibit the governor from taking similar actions against him in the future.

Under the rules of the court, no cell phones or video cameras are allowed.

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi is in Tallahassee to cover the hearing.

A ruling could happen during the hearing or in the following days.