TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The charges against former President Donald Trump carry the possibility of lengthy prison sentences, should he be convicted.

But these are uncharted waters. How would that even work, given Trump’s required secret service detail and security?

8 On Your Side is taking a closer look at the accusations in the indictment.

Just a few months ago, the former president was indicted in state court. That case was related to alleged hush money payments made to a porn star during the 2016 election.

This new case, the second case, is in federal court. Legal experts say it’s much stronger and potentially more devastating.

On Monday, Trump departed his golf club in New Jersey, heading for Florida, and on Tuesday, he’ll become one of the highest-profile criminal defendants in history.

“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” said Special Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice Jack Smith.

Smith says Trump took top secret documents from the white house to Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is accused of storing highly classified papers in high-traffic areas. The unsealed indictment shows boxes in ballrooms, bathrooms, and storage rooms.

Smith says that on two occasions in 2021, Trump even shared the sensitive documents with visitors, and for more than a year, he allegedly conspired with an aide, Walt Nauta, to hide the records from the government, despite a subpoena.

For that alleged crime, Trump is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. He’s also accused of making a false statement and representation to the government through his attorneys.

Plus, 31 violations of the Espionage Act.

It’s a 1917 anti-spy law that makes it a crime to keep secret documents without authorization. It’s unclear if the former president will enter a plea on Tuesday. However, his attorneys have said he intends to plead not guilty.

“Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent,” Trump said this weekend.

Jay Town is the former top federal prosecutor in the Northern District Of Alabama. He’s a Republican appointed by Trump in 2017.

“The evidence in this indictment is very damning for the former president,” said Town. “If the president was directing people to lie, directing people or himself moving information around, that is the object of the grand jury subpoena and DOJ investigation. Well, that’s obstruction of justice.”

However, Town does not think the president would serve any time, even if convicted.

“I don’t think that President Trump will serve a day in prison…He is entitled to Secret Service protection for the rest of his life. The Secret Service cannot delegate that to the Bureau of Prisons,” he said.

On Friday, while speaking to a crowd in North Carolina, Trump’s chief rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, indirectly condemned the indictment on the campaign trail.

“You can’t have one faction of society weaponizing the power of the state against factions that it doesn’t like,” DeSantis said.

Before the hearing, President Trump will be booked and processed.

We don’t know if he will be photographed or have his fingerprint taken.

What we do know for sure, afterward, he’s expected to fly to New Jersey to deliver remarks around 8 p.m.