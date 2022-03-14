Oldsmar downtown development at forefront of city’s mayoral race Tuesday

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Oldsmar voters will decide Tuesday whether to keep the incumbent mayor or make a change. And a big issue separating the mayor from his challenger is the future of Oldsmar’s downtown.

The current mayor wants a zoning change to allow developers to construct apartments, offices and retail space. Opponents claim that the city is doing too much, too fast.

Steps away from Oldsmar City Hall, there’s an empty plot of land that could soon be the site of a five-story apartment building, retail shops and parking garage. Last year, developers shared their plan and a rendering with the city council.

Three council members and Mayor Eric Seidel support the proposal. One council member, Dan Saracki, does not.

Both men face off Tuesday in the Oldsmar municipal election to be the city’s next mayor.

“Safety Harbor, Dunedin – those guys have walkable downtowns,” Mayor Seidel said.

“I want a walkable downtown,” Saracki said. “I just don’t feel that we need to go that tall.”

Tall is only one point of contention. The bigger issue is density.

Current city code allows for 30 residential units per acre. The proposal requires 65 units per acre. That means before a vote on the proposal, city code needs to be amended to allow for increased density.

“There’s never been anybody who’s come in and said, ‘yes I’ll do it without a density change,'” said Mayor Seidel.

“They will build on that property at the current density height,” Saracki said.

8 On Your Side asked him why they haven’t for years.

“I am not sure. I positively can’t answer that question but I’ll tell you what – as mayor, I’m going to make sure it happens,” Saracki said.

So what do residents have to say?

During the first public hearing on Dec. 7, 2021, some were for it and some were against it.

However, a handful of residents told 8 On Your Side, while they had a chance to speak at the hearing, they could not hear what was happening.

The next public hearing is on April 5, when the density change could become law.

The city council has not voted on the specific proposal yet.

“Will you commit to holding a town hall before this becomes law so that people can feel heard?” Investigator Mahsa Saeidi asked.

“I think everybody who wanted to speak that night spoke, we waited until the very end,” said Mayor Seidel. “I don’t support changing the process in the middle of the process.”

The December hearing was packed. Some people say they couldn’t hear what was being discussed. Due to that, they say they want to slow the process down and have an additional hearing.

Mayor Seidel won’t agree to that. But Saracki will.

“If I win mayor, I’m going to postpone that,” he said.

The density change would only be allowed for mixed-use buildings. If it passes city council next month after the public hearing, it would impact approximately 40 acres downtown.

City officials stress before any specific project is approved, there’ll be additional and separate public hearings.

