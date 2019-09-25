Notorious St. Pete landlord arrested for health care fraud, aggravated identity theft

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A notorious landlord in St. Petersburg has been taken into custody by federal authorities following a months-long 8 On Your Side investigation.

Marcus Lloyd Anderson is scheduled to make a first appearance in federal court at 2 p.m. Wednesday. 8 On Your Side will have a crew there.

According to the indictment, Anderson is charged with aggravated identity theft and health care fraud. The alleged crimes occurred from May 2015 to April 2018.

Anderson is accused of ripping off taxpayers. According to court documents, he took money from the Florida Medicaid program but never provided psychological services to patients.

As 8 On Your Side reported in 2018, Anderson owned and operated a network of group homes and assisted living facilities in St. Petersburg. Two of his group homes were shut down for being “unfit for human habitation” that year.

8 On Your Side exposed that residents were living in filth. Pictures show garbage and missing doors inside one of the facilities. State authorities say there was no working toilet, running water or electricity.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General was the main investigative agency on this case. They worked in conjunction with the Florida Attorney’ Generals Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

8 On Your Side is working to get a comment from Anderson or his attorneys.

In the meantime, investigators are urging the community to report fraud and waste on this website: https://www.hhs.gov/answers/fraud/how-can-i-report-fraud-waste-and-abuse-about-an-hhs-program/index.html

