‘Not enough for a death’: Victim’s sister in paramedic fraud case wants license revoked

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The only sister of the victim in a fraud and negligence case involving a Pasco County paramedic said she believes the state’s punishment was too lenient.

Pasco County Fire Rescue paramedic Nathan Register “failed to perform any evaluations or examinations” of Dawn Crowder, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and “fraudulently documented the encounter as a dry run.”

Crowder, 61, died last March after Register’s Pasco County Fire Rescue crew did not transport her to the hospital despite her request and apparent stroke symptoms.

Crowder was sleeping over the Ehren Cutoff home of Felipe and Ivy Graciano who called 911, telling the dispatcher, “She’s just screaming in pain, holding her head.”

Tracy Overstreet said she thinks of her big sister “all the time.”

“I fell to the ground and just screamed no, no, no, no,” Overstreet said, recalling the day she heard about her sister’s unexpected death. “She was healthy. Just turned 61. We’ll never get her back. She was my only sister.”

Overstreet said no one from Pasco County or the FDOH told her about the investigation.

“I mean we didn’t know,” Overstreet said. “Until [a WFLA reporter] knocked on the door. I was shocked.”

Overstreet said she thinks someone from the state should have notified the family.

“They should’ve notified someone that a mistake had been made,” Overstreet said.

The FDOH has yet to respond to requests for comment. Crowder’s family is also critical of the punishment.

According to state records, Register’s paramedic license was suspended for six months, followed by six months of probation. He was fined $3,000 and ordered to pay just over $1,500 to cover FDOH costs.

“The decision was he got suspended? six months and a fine?” Overstreet asked. “Not enough for a death. I don’t want him to be anybody else’s paramedic. I think he should get another occupation.”

The order detailing the punishment was signed in early November, making Register potentially eligible to work as a paramedic as early as next month.

His six months of probation would involve working “under direct supervision of a certified paramedic,” according to the order.

Pasco County terminated Register, who has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

“I would just ask him why he chose to take that decision upon himself,” Overstreet said.

Meanwhile, her family’s loss remains painful.

“My daughter got married and we just had a memorial of people who had passed that said, ‘Wish you were here,'” Overtstreet said. “And her picture was in there because she loved my daughters and they loved her.”