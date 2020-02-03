News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords

TAMPA (WFLA) – After 33 years working in broadcast television, News Channel 8 anchor Gayle Guyardo is leaving for health reasons.

Gayle wants to explain to viewers and fans why this is a tough decision:

“I wanted to take a moment to thank the viewers who have started their days with News Channel 8’s morning news. I have been blessed with the most amazing job for 26 years now, and I only have you to thank.

Minus a 9-month hiatus, I have been reporting to work at News Channel 8 since the summer of 1993. There isn’t a day that passes that I don’t thank God for the privilege of working in such an incredible industry, for a power house station like WFLA, that happens to be in my hometown of Tampa, Florida.

I’ve grown up at Channel 8. All my major life events happened at that station. I had a family, raising 4 amazing daughters alongside my loving husband, Mark.

I have met some of my dearest friends who are not just co-workers, but like family to me. I have worked alongside some of the most talented and intelligent people you would ever know.

Sadly, February 28 will be my last day on WFLA News Channel 8’s morning news. I’ve been struggling with vocal cord issues for a few years now, and thanks to incredible care, I have been able to preserve my voice quality.

After 33 years in the television news industry, my voice, what I depend on for my job, can no longer live up to the demands of anchoring day in and day out, broadcasting 4 1/2 hours of live news everyday.

The good news is my doctor feels after 90 days of vocal rest, I will be able to reverse the discomfort and pain I feel after 4 1/2 hours of anchoring everyday and make a full recovery. Sadly, once my vocal cords are healed, returning to the demands of anchoring 4 1/2 hours will eventually lead to the very same medical issues down the road. So, I’m anxious to see what the future holds.

This voice though, has given me the privilege of sharing story after story about the amazing people who call Tampa Bay home, and had a front row seat to watch the incredible change and growth of a city that my family has called home since the early 1900s.

The hardest part about all of this is that I won’t see the smiling faces of my co-workers who fill me with joy and laughter each and every day – but I do look forward to weekly catch-ups very soon.

I will truly miss waking up with Tampa Bay, and again, I would never of had this opportunity if it wasn’t for the support of viewers who start their day with us on WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38.

Thank you for your love and support, it has meant everything to me over the years.

Love,

Gayle