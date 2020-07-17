News Channel 8 to launch Hispanic health initiative – ‘Your Health Matters’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA TV, wfla.com and tampahoy.com is launching a week-long Hispanic health initiative titled “Your Health Matters” on Monday, July 20. This series of news stories will answer critical questions plaguing the Hispanic community during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Coverage will be in both English and Spanish. First airing on News Channel 8 at 5 p.m. “Your Health Matters” will address the community’s most pressing needs including: Higher health risks for Latinos, resources available to the community, stress, mental health and anxiety related issues; as well as cancer and cardiovascular concerns.

Coverage wraps-up Friday, July 25, with a Facebook LIVE segment that includes a local doctor available to answer user questions at tampahoy.com.

“This important initiative addresses the health concerns that weigh on the minds of so many within our vulnerable Hispanic population,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA & WTTA TV. “Through this week-long series, our goal is to provide critical information to bridge the gap between the Latino community and adequate health care. We’re excited to provide this information in both English and Spanish on News Channel 8 and tampahoy.com.”

Team coverage will be provided by anchors Jennifer Peñate and David Espinosa Hall; and reporters Marco Villarreal and tampahoy.com producer Sadiel Castro. tampahoy.com primarily serves more than 623,000 Hispanic residents in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

Day-by-day Story Breakdown:

Monday July 20 – Covid-19 a higher risk for Latinos (anchor Jennifer Peñate)

Tuesday July 21 – Latinos & Stress / Seeking Help (anchor David Espinosa Hall)

Wednesday July 22 – Cancer is leading cause of death for Latinos (reporter Marco Villarreal)

Thursday July 23 – Latinos & Heart disease (anchor Jennifer Penate)

Friday July 24 – Ask the Doctor (Anchor Jennifer Peñate & reporter Sadiel Castro)

And a special Facebook LIVE on WFLA.com/TampaHoy.com (with Sadiel Castro & Jennifer Peñate)

We hope you join News Channel 8 at 5 p.m., wfla.com and tampahoy.com for this important Hispanic Health Initiative – “Your Health Matters” – starting Monday July 20.