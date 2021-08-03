News Channel 8 School Supply Drive

TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is partnering with the Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) on August 18 by holding a SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE to ensure students and teachers have the supplies they’ll need when they return to school. The School Supply Drive will take place in the parking lot of News Channel 8 located at 200 South Parker Street in Tampa.

Volunteers will be on site to collect supplies for its Teaching Tools Resource Center, a free store where teachers from Title 1 schools can come and shop for supplies twice per semester during the school year.

THE TOP 20 MOST-NEEDED SCHOOL SUPLIES includes: Backpacks, cap erasers, colored pencils (12 count), composition books, copy paper, Crayons (24 count), Dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, glue bottles, highlighters, index cards, large pink erasers, pencils, pens, pocket folders, rulers, scissors, spiral notebooks and washable markers.

“We’re hoping to give them a head start in getting them the tools they’ll need to succeed in ensuring a quality education this upcoming school year,” says Mark Higgins, Vice President & General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and Great 38.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, HEF had to clear its shelves and give out more supplies than typical because students could no longer share materials. As a result, the group needs your help than ever to reach its goal and ensure it has enough supplies for every student to have the appropriate materials to succeed in the classroom.

All those who drive through News Channel 8’s parking lot to donate will receive swag items from our partners as a thank you. Event is sponsored by: SimplyIOA, Spectrum Mobile, PDQ, Chick Fil A, The Tampa Bay Lightning, The Tampa Bay Rays and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you are unable to donate supplies in person, there are several other easy opportunities to help, viewers can visit the HEF website to donate funds or purchase needed school supplies on its Amazon Wish List, which ships directly to them.