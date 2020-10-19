News Channel 8 nominated for 6 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has been honored with six Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards nominations.

The Suncoast Chapter is the regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The region represents the entire State of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

Below are News Channel 8’s current Emmy Awards nominations:

Breaking News

George Floyd Protests Erupt in Violence

Rod Carter, Jennifer Leigh, Paul Lamison, Jeff Patterson, Jim Hockett, Pat Brammel, Lizeth Hall, Ryan Jenot, Mitchell Bellucco, Marco Villarreal, Christopher Ford, Seth L. Sullins, Adam H. Bounds

Crime – News

There Wasn’t a Murder Here or Anything!

Mahsa Saeidi, Jim Hockett

Military – News

Soldier Denied Justice

Stephen Andrews, Gordon Dempsey

Special Event Coverage – Live

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Leaza Kalb, Philip Hill

Overall Excellence

WFLA 8 On Your Side – Mark Higgins

News Excellence

WFLA News Channel 8: On Your Side – David J. Ciliberti

Congratulations to our crew at News Channel 8 and every other station across the Suncoast region for their nominations.

And of course, thank you to our viewers for allowing our team to share your stories across Tampa Bay. We have been and will continue to be on your side.

For a full list of nominees, click here.

