News Channel 8 nominated for 6 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has been honored with six Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards nominations.
The Suncoast Chapter is the regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The region represents the entire State of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.
Below are News Channel 8’s current Emmy Awards nominations:
Breaking News
George Floyd Protests Erupt in Violence
Rod Carter, Jennifer Leigh, Paul Lamison, Jeff Patterson, Jim Hockett, Pat Brammel, Lizeth Hall, Ryan Jenot, Mitchell Bellucco, Marco Villarreal, Christopher Ford, Seth L. Sullins, Adam H. Bounds
Crime – News
There Wasn’t a Murder Here or Anything!
Mahsa Saeidi, Jim Hockett
Military – News
Soldier Denied Justice
Stephen Andrews, Gordon Dempsey
Special Event Coverage – Live
Gasparilla Parade of Pirates
Leaza Kalb, Philip Hill
Overall Excellence
WFLA 8 On Your Side – Mark Higgins
News Excellence
WFLA News Channel 8: On Your Side – David J. Ciliberti
Congratulations to our crew at News Channel 8 and every other station across the Suncoast region for their nominations.
And of course, thank you to our viewers for allowing our team to share your stories across Tampa Bay. We have been and will continue to be on your side.
For a full list of nominees, click here.
