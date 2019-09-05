News Channel 8, American Red Cross team up to raise money for Dorian victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As 8 On Your Side monitored Hurricane Dorian, we also witnessed the historic damage it caused to the Bahamian islands. However, the full scope of the disaster is still unknown.

In part to help those suffering from the destruction Dorian caused, News Channel 8 will be hosting a phone bank today with the American Red Cross to raise money.

The phone bank will be open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To make a donation, you can call 1-800-528-0808.

Your monetary contributions will help with immediate needs like food, shelter and the ability to put people on the road to recovery following the natural disaster.

If you are unable to call the phone bank, you can also donate online. You can make a donation with a credit card or via a PayPal account. There is a minimum online donation of $10.

To make a donation online, click here.