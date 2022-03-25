NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The migration to Florida from other parts of the country may be fueling moving mishaps and prompting caution when choosing a moving company.

Mary Sarpolis recently relocated to New Port Richey from New York, but she was “devastated” by what did not make it to her new home.

“When it got here, the tape on our bins had been ripped off,” Sarpolis recalled. “They were all torn open.”

As she unpacked in the coming days, she realized jewelry was missing. A police report filed with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office pegged the total at just under $21,000, but according to Sarpolis, many of the items are irreplaceable heirlooms.

“It means nothing to these people who took it,” Sarpolis said. “I’m just glad my mother’s not alive today to know that the broach was stolen because she would be heartbroken.”

Sarpolis hired American Plus Moving and Storage but that company sub-contracted the job to Hollywood, Florida-based R & M Transportation.

R & M Office Manager Jason Dos Santos said Sarpolis’s claim changed over the course of a number of emails.

“There is no indication of any foul play here,” Dos Santos said. “Standard protocol was followed.”

R & M’s claim management company, Anthem Claim Management, offered Sarpolis 60 cents a pound on her claim. That totaled $21.

“Just ridiculous,” Sarpolis said.

Anthem spokesperson Jonathan Lloyd said in an email the offer was based on Sarpolis selecting the Limited Liability Option.

“I don’t remember choosing that. I thought it was all insured,” Sarpolis said. “I was devastated.”

Moving experts suggest selecting the right insurance is one of several important decisions consumers need to consider.

Other advice includes thoroughly vetting the moving company, making a detailed list of your belongings and protecting your most valuable items.

Sarpolis and her husband said they had not moved in decades and were naïve about the potential pitfalls.

They credit 8 on Your Side for getting the Pasco County Sheriff’s office involved.

Sarpolis said in October she was told the case should be handled with a civil complaint. The sheriff’s office offered to investigate after an email from 8 on Your Side about the case. But in a matter of days, investigators determined there was “no evidence of a crime,” the incident report states.

“I’ve lost sleep over this, but I have to put it behind me,” Sarpolis said. “I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else. You have to be careful.”